No winners of Powerball and Mega Millions drawings push both jackpots to more than $600 million each

(CNN) No ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball lottery drawing, pushing its weekend jackpot to an estimated $640 million.

Tuesday's Mega Millions also failed to find a top prize winner, which will have an estimated $750 million jackpot on Friday.

Although no one took home the big prize, the Powerball drawing was still fruitful for some. Powerball announced a $2 million winning ticket, which matched five numbers and used a power play multiplier, was sold in Virginia.

Ten $1 million tickets were won throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New York and Texas.

The winning numbers were 4-19-23-25-49 and the Powerball was 14.

