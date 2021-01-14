New York attorney general sues NYPD over 'brutal' handling of George Floyd protesters

(CNN) New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the New York City Police Department and its leadership over its "excessive, brutal and unlawful" handling of George Floyd protests, James said in a news release.

James also wants to install an external monitor to oversee the department's policing tactics.

The suit, filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, comes after a monthslong investigation into the NYPD's actions during protests from May through December over the killing of Floyd while he was in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

The investigation found that officers allegedly used "indiscriminate, unjustified, and repeated use of batons, pepper spray, bicycles and a crowd control tactic known as 'kettling' against peaceful protestors," the release said.

"There is no question that the NYPD engaged in a pattern of excessive, brutal, and unlawful force against peaceful protesters," said James.

