New York attorney general sues NYPD over 'brutal' handling of George Floyd protesters

(CNN) New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the New York City Police Department and its leadership over its "excessive, brutal and unlawful" handling of George Floyd protests, James said in a news release.

James also wants to install an external monitor to oversee the department's policing tactics.

The suit, filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, comes after a monthslong investigation into the NYPD's actions during protests over the killing of Floyd that found that officers allegedly used "indiscriminate, unjustified, and repeated use of batons, pepper spray, bicycles and a crowd control tactic known as 'kettling' against peaceful protestors," the release said.

"There is no question that the NYPD engaged in a pattern of excessive, brutal, and unlawful force against peaceful protesters," said James.

"Over the past few months, the NYPD has repeatedly and blatantly violated the rights of New Yorkers, inflicting significant physical and psychological harm and leading to great distrust in law enforcement."

