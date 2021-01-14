The son of Captain America's co-creator says Capitol Hill rioters misrepresented the superhero

(CNN) The son of the co-creator of comic book hero Captain America said he was "appalled" and "disgusted" when he saw Capitol Hill rioters wearing t-shirts and shields referencing the superhero.

"Captain America is the absolute antithesis of Donald Trump," Neal Kirby told CNN's Jake Tapper in a statement Wednesday.

"Where Captain America is selfless, Trump is self-serving. Where Captain America fights for our country and democracy, Trump fights for personal power and autocracy."

On Wednesday, January 6, hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters forced their way inside the Capitol during the ceremonial counting of the Electoral College vote to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

While watching videos of the riot, Kirby said he "noticed someone in a Trump/Capt. America t-shirt" and believes he "caught a quick glance of someone with a Captain America shield" -- images he said he finds disgusting.

Read More