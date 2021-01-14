3 ways to turn that failing New Year's resolution into a habit

Secret rituals of world's foremost creatives
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour starts every day with an hour of tennis.
Actress and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn had a fascination with the number 55, and would often request the number for her dressing room.
Megastar Beyoncé has an elaborate pre-show ritual that takes a few hours: a prayer, a stretch, a chair massage and an hour to herself while listening to her favorite playlist.
Designer Coco Chanel believed that five was her lucky number. She named her perfume "No. 5" and opted to present her collections on the 5th of May.
Author and illustrator Theodor Seuss Geisel -- otherwise known as Dr. Seuss -- had a collection of more than 300 hats. He would wear them to overcome writer's block.
Mexican painter Frida Kahlo's love for gardening can be seen throughout her work. The plants and flowers from her garden at home -- which she looked over at her from painting station -- are often seen throughout her works. Her last request before her death was to be pointed towards the garden.