Covid-19 infection grants immunity for five months, UK study suggests

London (CNN) People who have been infected by Covid-19 may have immunity to the virus for around five months, according to preliminary findings in a new study led by Public Health England (PHE).

The SIREN research examined the impact of infection on more than 20,000 volunteer health workers from across the UK and a pre-print of the study found only 44 cases among 6,614 people.

Two groups of people, one with no evidence of previous infection and the other with evidence of past infection, were followed for up to six months.

The study -- which has not yet been peer reviewed -- concluded that past infection reduces the chances of catching the virus again by 83% for at least five months.

The cohort were tested regularly for Covid-19.

