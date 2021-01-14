More than 100 arrested after protests over a Black man's death in police custody

(CNN) More than a hundred people were arrested in Brussels on Wednesday night after violent protests over the death of a man in police custody.

The Brussels prosecutor's office said Wednesday it had opened an investigation into "involuntary manslaughter" after a 23-year-old Black man lost consciousness at a police station shortly after being arrested. He later died in hospital.

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Liedts square in central Brussels. Video from the scene showed scuffles as demonstrators threw stones and projectiles while police deployed a water cannon.

Some demonstrators carried Black Lives Matter signs and shouted, "We want the truth."

Belgian King Philippe's car was "briefly stuck" nearby, the palace told CNN, and the vehicle was hit by a few projectiles thrown at police officers surrounding the monarch's convoy.

Read More