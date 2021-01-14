CNN 10 - January 15, 2021

BLURBS

1. What country, whose population exceeds 233 million, recently saw its worst nationwide power outage since 2015?

2. What is the two-word term for the low-pressure air mass that's "locked" in the North Pole but can spill frigid temperatures south when it gets unstable?

3. What U.S. economic indicator remained at 6.7 percent from November to December, though the country's estimated job losses were 140,000?

4. What amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which deals with the issue of presidential succession, was ratified in 1967?

5. What nation moved forward in holding its popular Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, though restrictions were in place due to coronavirus concerns?

6. What trade show, which was first produced in 1967, was held virtually this year for the first time in its history?

7. After the House of Representatives votes to impeach a president, the leader can only be convicted with the support of at least how many senators?

8. What U.S. health agency will soon require airline travelers to the U.S. to prove they've recently tested negative for coronavirus?

9. In what country, which has a population of about 125 million, would you find what's believed to be the world's busiest intersection?

10. When he was born in 1929, Martin Luther King, Jr. was given what first name?

