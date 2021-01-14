Enjoying our daily deals roundups? Please take this one-minute survey to help us continue providing you with the best sales across the internet.
Today, you’ll find a deal on Leesa mattresses, a discounted Bio Bidet toilet seat and savings on trendy apparel from Madewell. All that and more below.
Adidas
There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new year of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20. The entire clearance section, including favorites for men and women like Adilette Slides, 3-Stripes tees, Superstar sneakers and more, is marked down during this promo to help you stick to your fitness goals.
Bio Bidet Supreme BB-1000 Bidet Seat ($269, originally $499; woot.com)
If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag a Bio Bidet Supreme BB-1000 Bidet Seat for nearly 50% off, bringing the price down to $269. This deal is only available for one day, though, so get your butt over to Woot! ASAP, so you can buy yours before it sells out.
Refurbished 4th-Generation Apple iPad Mini, 128GB, Wi-Fi and Cellular ($279; woot.com)
If you’re in search of a deal on Apple’s tiniest tablet, look no further. A refurbished 4th-generation iPad Mini, featuring a screen that’s just 7.9 inches, is available at Woot! and backed by the retailer’s 90-day limited warranty. These refurbs usually go for well over $300, so you can be sure this is a great deal. The only downside of this one-day deal? It will definitely sell out within a matter of hours, so shop soon.
Leesa
Sleep well and save at Leesa’s current flash sale, happening now through the weekend. You can score up to $400 off mattresses at the event, plus a free set of sheets with your purchase. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam and spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.
Madewell
Your new winter wardrobe is within reach. Right now at Madewell, you can take up to 70% off select styles at the second annual Secret Stock Sale. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to leather goods and cozy tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon; once these styles are sold out, they’re gone forever.
More deals to shop
- Take vacuuming off your to-do list for good with this one-day deal on a Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15T Robot Vacuum Cleaner, down to just $129.99.
- Select top-rated Yeti tumblers and mugs are 25% off to make way for new stock, so get yours before it’s gone for good.
- Meal prepping is a cinch with this Dash Safe Slice Mandolin, on sale for one day at Amazon.
- Make all your devices smart with this bestselling Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip, now nearly 40% off at just $48.99.
- ShopDisney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale is on, and you can save an extra 25% on select toys and apparel with code EXTRA25.
- Shop Sur La Table’s Overstock Sale for delicious deals on cookware, kitchen tools and more.
- It’s always a good idea to have cold medicine on hand, just in case, so stock up at Amazon’s one-day Mucinex sale.
- Save on stylish activewear from Carbon38 with up to 30% off sitewide when you use code STOCKUP.
- Select wintery apparel from Columbia is up to 50% off when you use code JANDEALS.
- Sale styles at Urban Outfitters are an extra 40% off for a limited time.
