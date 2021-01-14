Seoul, South Korea (CNN) South Korea's highest court has upheld former President Park Geun-hye's 20-year prison sentence for her 2018 bribery conviction, ending a corruption scandal that has gripped the country for years.

Park was initially sentenced to 24 years in prison after she was found guilty on multiple counts of abuse of power, bribery and coercion. Those charges related to a massive influence-peddling case that prompted widespread protests, implicated some of the country's most powerful figures and saw her removed from office in 2017.

Park's 2018 sentence was reduced to 20 years last July following a retrial. Prosecutors appealed that sentence and requested a heavier penalty, but on Thursday, South Korea's Supreme Court upheld Park's 20-year jail term, according to a news release from the court.

The Supreme Court is South Korea's highest court, meaning that Thursday's decision is expected to be the end of Park's legal avenues to appeal her sentence.

Park will have to serve 22 years behind bars -- she faces an additional two-year prison term for a 2018 conviction for meddling in the nomination of candidates for Saenuri Party, a conservative political party previously led by her.