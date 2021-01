From railways to ports, these infrastructure megaprojects are reshaping Africa

The ambitious Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is one of Africa's biggest infrastructure projects. Built on the Blue Nile River near Ethiopia's border with Sudan, the $5 billion dam will generate 6,000 megawatts of electricity annually. The project aims to turn Ethiopia into Africa's biggest hydroelectric exporter But the dam has been controversial from the get-go. The Blue Nile is one of two sources for the River Nile, providing 85% of the water that flows north through Sudan and Egypt, to the Mediterranean. Colonial-era agreements mean Egypt and Sudan, which rely on the river for their water supply, have maintained control over the river in the past -- but Ethiopia's dam threatens this. Negotiations between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt are ongoing, but an agreement is yet to be reached