How solar tech could help distribute Covid-19 vaccines in Africa

By Nell Lewis, CNN

Updated 8:27 PM ET, Thu January 14, 2021

Covid-19 vaccines are providing hope that the pandemic is coming to an end. But mass immunization will be a huge feat, especially in low and middle-income countries. Startups like Nigeria's Gricd are trying to bridge the gap, providing portable cold boxes that can be transported to remote and rural areas.
Gricd cold boxes are packaged securely, and equipped with monitoring devices that can detect their location, internal temperature and humidity. This creates a controlled environment to ensure the vaccine's efficacy.
In sub-Saharan Africa, where &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.iea.org/reports/sdg7-data-and-projections/access-to-electricity&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;600 million people&lt;/a&gt; live off the grid, PEG Africa is helping to outfit rural health clinics with solar power, so that they can power vaccine refrigeration, as well as carry out other medical procedures that require energy.
In sub-Saharan Africa, where 600 million people live off the grid, PEG Africa is helping to outfit rural health clinics with solar power, so that they can power vaccine refrigeration, as well as carry out other medical procedures that require energy.
US-based company Zipline has used drones to distribute &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/28/tech/zipline-drones-coronavirus-spc-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;medical supplies&lt;/a&gt; to clinics in Rwanda and Ghana. In 2020, the company told CNN it could distribute Covid-19 vaccines when they become available.
US-based company Zipline has used drones to distribute medical supplies to clinics in Rwanda and Ghana. In 2020, the company told CNN it could distribute Covid-19 vaccines when they become available.
Technology could also help tackle the spread of coronavirus at an earlier stage. &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/10/africa/senegal-coronavirus-rapid-testing-spc-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;This rapid test kit &lt;/a&gt;has been developed in Senegal for distribution around Africa. A small finger-prick of blood, much like an insulin test, delivers a result in less than 10 minutes.
Technology could also help tackle the spread of coronavirus at an earlier stage. This rapid test kit has been developed in Senegal for distribution around Africa. A small finger-prick of blood, much like an insulin test, delivers a result in less than 10 minutes.
The rapid test kits will first be distributed to public health authorities. The goal is that they will eventually become available to the general public for testing at home.
The rapid test kits will first be distributed to public health authorities. The goal is that they will eventually become available to the general public for testing at home.
