Superintendents push to speed up vaccination of educators: 'We could lose a whole generation of kids'

(CNN) Superintendents from Texas, Florida, Washington, North Carolina and other states are pushing for an organized plan to vaccinate the country's teachers and school staff more quickly, in order to allow schools to open for more in-person learning.

"We are all in a race against time," said Mike Magee, CEO of Chiefs for Change, an advocacy group for state and local school districts, during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday.

Magee emphasized the need to release doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to local officials who can work directly with school districts to speed up the vaccination process.

"We have a supply problem," Magee said. "The demand is obvious, and given the proper support from federal and state governments, our members are prepared to play a pivotal role in protecting our teachers and children."

Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County Public Schools in Florida, talked about his concern regarding the academic and social impact a lack of in-person learning is having on children.