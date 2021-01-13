A third of Americans don't see systemic racism as a barrier to good health, survey says

(CNN) A third of Americans don't see systemic racism as a barrier to good health even after communities of color have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers say.

Among the respondents, 42% do believe that systemic racism is one of the main reasons people of color have poorer health outcomes and 24% said they were neutral.

A total of 4,143 adults with household incomes of less than $125,000 were part of the survey aiming to measure attitudes and views toward health equity, civic engagement, systemic racism during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It really struck us that -- despite the virus's spread across the country to all types of communities -- there's not a consensus view on the effects of systemic racism. Respondents see the impact of low incomes and living in a rural community on a person's health, but race isn't viewed with the same gravity," Katherine Grace Carman, a senior economist at RAND Corporation and the lead author of the report said in a statement.