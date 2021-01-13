Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and others will be indicted in the Flint water crisis, reports say

(CNN) Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is about to be indicted on criminal charges by a special counsel for his role in the Flint water crisis, news outlets including CNN affiliate WXYZ report.

Snyder and several other officials will face state criminal charges in connection with the crisis, the outlets report.

Snyder's attorney calls the reports "meritless" and a "political escapade."

Twelve people died of Legionnaires' disease during the water crisis.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells the Detroit News that Snyder and others are set to be formally indicted as soon as Thursday.

