A Black man who wrongfully served 26 years on death row in the killing of a White woman is now free

(CNN) Eddie Lee Howard was wrongfully sentenced to death in 1994. Now, after decades of fighting, he has been exonerated.

Howard, who is Black, was sentenced to death in 1994, after being wrongfully convicted for the murder and rape of 84-year-old Georgia Kemp, who is White, in Columbus, Mississippi, according to the Innocence Project , which represented Howard.

Howard was initially tied to the crime by a doctor who compared bite marks on Kemp's body to Howard's teeth. But in August, the Mississippi Supreme Court recognized that bite-mark comparisons were not enough to tie him to the murder, and stated that "an individual perpetrator cannot be reliably identified through bite-mark comparison."

"After reviewing the record, we conclude that Howard's evidence as to the change in the scientific understanding of the reliability of identification through bite-mark comparisons was almost uncontested. Based on this record, we agree with Howard that a forensic dentist would not be permitted to identify Howard as the biter today as Dr. West did at Howard's trial in 2000," the court wrote in August.

As a result, the case was reversed, rendered and remanded. Howard was released from Mississippi's death row in December, and he was exonerated on Friday, the Innocence Project said.