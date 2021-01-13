Here's why experts and lawmakers say you can't compare Black Lives Matter protesters to the US Capitol mob

(CNN) Hours before President Donald Trump was impeached on Wednesday for his role in inciting last week's deadly attack, several lawmakers described the rioters as White supremacists.

"Let us be clear, this was a domestic terror attack perpetrated by riotist mobs of White supremacists, armed equipped and many skilled in police and military tactics who came to overturn an election in which their candidate Trump lost," Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus said in the group's hearing.

"Madam Speaker, St. Louis and I rise in support of the article of impeachment against Donald J Trump. If we fail to remove a White supremacist President who incited a white supremacist insurrection, it's communities like Missouri's First District that suffer the most," Bush said during her speech.

People marched by the thousands in both after believing that a wrong had been done to them. The calls for racial justice across America over the summer were backed by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the pain of following generations of anti-Blackness sentiment. Unlike BLM protests, the insurrection at the Capitol was triggered by lies and deeply rooted racist stereotypes, experts say.

Convinced that the presidential election was stolen , rioters touted themselves as "patriots" and repeatedly chanted "USA, USA" while vandalizing and destroying the building at the heart of America's democracy. Trump, who has embraced dog whistle tactics such as calling Mexicans "rapists" and called the words Black Lives Matter a "symbol of hate ," incited them.

Here's a look what's driven the Black Lives Matter movement for nearly a decade and why Trump supporters broke into the Capitol:

False and debunked claims drew thousands to the Capitol

Crowds descended on Washington, DC last week to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory in the presidential election.

After weeks of hearing false claims that the presidential election was rigged, Trump supporters flocked to Washington to fight against the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that would confirm President-elect Joe Biden's win.

"I absolutely stand 100% behind what happened here today," Todd Possett, who was part of last week's mob, told CNN's Donie Sullivan . "It's terrible how this election was stolen. I had to come here and do my patriotic duty."

Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League , said Wednesday the mob was motivated by racial resentment and "a conspiracy theory rooted in the effort to invalidate Black folks."

"The mob was met with empathy and deference from some in law enforcement and some in a military establishment that harbors White supremacists, let's say it, amongst its own ranks," Morial testified at Congressional Black Caucus hearing in response to the riots.

After the election, Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey, were among the cities the Trump campaign had falsely accused of voter fraud and corruption. These cities are either majority Black or have large Black populations.

During a press conference in November , Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said, "You knew if you lived in Philadelphia. Unless you're stunod -- that's an Italian expression for stupid -- unless you're stupid, you knew that a lot of people were coming over from Camden to vote," he said. "They do every year. Happens all the time in Philly. ... And it's allowed to happen because it's a Democrat (sic), corrupt city, and has been for years. Many, many years. And they carried it out in places where they could get away from it."

Rioters believed a narrative deeply rooted in racist stereotypes that has been consistent throughout Trump's administration and used by other politicians in the past 50 years, according to Haney López, who is a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

"Mainly what they're trying to trigger is a sense that dangerous persons of color are coming to take over the country," Haney López said.

"They believe it because in their hearts it feels true that this multi-racial coalition is taking power," he added. "It's just wrong to them that Black people in coalition with Latinos and Asian Americans and Whites should take power."

He claimed the "real problem" is what other politicians said about protests over the summer in Seattle and Portland, Oregon.