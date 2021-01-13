Covid cases remain lowest among younger children, even after schools reopened, study says

Photos: Children around the world wear masks China: Children wearing face masks prepare to board a train at Nanjing Railway Station before the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday on June 24, 2020. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: Children around the world wear masks South Africa: A woman and her child wear face masks to protect themselves against the pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 26. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: Children around the world wear masks Spain: A child plays with his father outside while wearing face masks as a precaution against Covid-19, following the end of a 48-day quarantine. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: Children around the world wear masks India: A boy and a man wear face masks while riding with their family on a motorbike in Amritsar on July 8. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: Children around the world wear masks Australia: Kids wear face masks at Adelaide's Victoria Square demonstrate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against Aboriginal Australian deaths in custody. Hide Caption 5 of 11