Covid cases remain lowest among younger children, even after schools reopened, study says

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

Updated 7:21 PM ET, Wed January 13, 2021

&lt;strong&gt;China: &lt;/strong&gt;Children wearing face masks prepare to board a train at Nanjing Railway Station before the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday on June 24, 2020.
Photos: Children around the world wear masks
China: Children wearing face masks prepare to board a train at Nanjing Railway Station before the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday on June 24, 2020.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;South Africa:&lt;/strong&gt; A woman and her child wear face masks to protect themselves against the pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 26.
Photos: Children around the world wear masks
South Africa: A woman and her child wear face masks to protect themselves against the pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 26.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Spain:&lt;/strong&gt; A child plays with his father outside while wearing face masks as a precaution against Covid-19, following the end of a 48-day quarantine.
Photos: Children around the world wear masks
Spain: A child plays with his father outside while wearing face masks as a precaution against Covid-19, following the end of a 48-day quarantine.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;India:&lt;/strong&gt; A boy and a man wear face masks while riding with their family on a motorbike in Amritsar on July 8.
Photos: Children around the world wear masks
India: A boy and a man wear face masks while riding with their family on a motorbike in Amritsar on July 8.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Australia:&lt;/strong&gt; Kids wear face masks at Adelaide&#39;s Victoria Square demonstrate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against Aboriginal Australian deaths in custody.
Photos: Children around the world wear masks
Australia: Kids wear face masks at Adelaide's Victoria Square demonstrate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against Aboriginal Australian deaths in custody.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Brazil:&lt;/strong&gt; A mother holds her daughter while a nurse wearing a protective mask and shield gives the child a flu vaccine.
Photos: Children around the world wear masks
Brazil: A mother holds her daughter while a nurse wearing a protective mask and shield gives the child a flu vaccine.
Hide Caption
6 of 11