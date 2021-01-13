2021 Masters to allow return of limited number of fans

Masters 2020: The best pictures from Augusta
Tiger Woods helps Masters' champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.
Masters 2020: The best pictures from Augusta
Dustin Johnson of the US embraces his caddie and brother Austin Johnson after sinking his putt to win on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2020 Masters. After being delayed seven months by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Masters Tournament was held without patrons 12 November through 15 November.
Masters 2020: The best pictures from Augusta
A view of the gallery as Dustin Johnson of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green before claiming victory.
Masters 2020: The best pictures from Augusta
Corey Conners, of Canada, walks with his caddie Kyle Peters on the 15th fairway during the final round.
Masters 2020: The best pictures from Augusta
Cameron Smith, of Australia, watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round on his way to a tie for second place.
Masters 2020: The best pictures from Augusta
Dustin Johnson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole.