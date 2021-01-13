(CNN) —

A stylish case is a great way to keep your precious smartphone protected and show off your personality too. Thus, it can be hard to commit to just one case. If you’re in favor of switching up your tech accessories often, Case-Mate has the deal for you: The brand is exclusively offering CNN Underscored readers 25% off all full-price items on the site.

Use code CNN25 at checkout to apply this offer to your cart. The deal will last through the rest of the week, so there’s plenty of time to pick out the case that best suits your personal style. Having a tough time deciding which cases you want to add to your collection? We’ve rounded up our top picks to help you out, ranging from trendy and bright to simple and sleek.

iPhone cases

Tough Clearly Camo for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($26.25, originally $35; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Tough Clearly Camo for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

Camo will always be in style, and so will your phone when you pair it with this case. It’s clear with a white camo overlay, so whether you’re sporting the new Pacific Blue or gold iPhone 12, you’ll still get to show off its sleek finish. The case has a satin matte finish and offers drop protection from up to 10 feet.

Kodak for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro ($30, originally $40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Kodak for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

Show off your passion for photography with this vintage-y Kodak branded case. Offering 10-foot drop protection to keep your phone safe from accidents, it also boasts metallic side buttons and flexible sides for an enhanced grip, so there’s less chance of a slip happening as you go for that perfect shot.

Iridescent Snake for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($37.50, originally $50; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Iridescent Snake for iPhone 12 Pro Max

We’ve always loved Case-Mate’s iridescent options, and we love them even more paired with this snake print. The case, which catches the light nicely to show off a rainbow of colors, has a slim profile, so it won’t add any bulk to your phone. It also features MicroPel, an antimicrobial coating to keep your phone and hands free of germs.

Tough Clear Plus for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($33.75, originally $45; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Tough Clear Plus for iPhone 12 Pro Max

A simple option that will show off your iPhone 12 Pro Max’s design, this Tough Clear Plus case is just that: tough, offering drop protection from up to 15 feet, and clear, so the sleek finish of your phone shines through. Plus, it comes with MicroPel for antimicrobial protection and is crafted from plant-based plastic.

Android cases

Soap Bubble for Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G ($30, originally $40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Soap Bubble for Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The classic iridescent Case-Mate case is perfect for your Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has built-in MicroPel antimicrobial technology to protect your phone and hands from germs and bacteria, and it features an ultra-slim design, so it won’t add any bulk to your device.

Tough Black for Galaxy S20 FE 5G ($30, originally $40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Tough Black for Galaxy S20 FE 5G

With anti-scratch technology and drop protection from up to 10 feet, this tough case has your phone fully covered. It features metallic side buttons and flexible sides to give you a secure grip. Plus, the sleek black design pairs perfectly with your smartphone and will coordinate with any aesthetic.

