Today, you’ll find a deal on the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, discounted Powerbeats Pro and exclusive savings on phone cases from Case-Mate. All that and more below.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer PHOTO: Amazon

Tons of blowout aficionados swear by the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer to achieve salon-quality results at home without spending a fortune. And right now Amazon has the cult-favorite dryer down to just $29.99 in mint and turquoise when you clip the $10 off coupon. The One-Step combines a classic roundup brush with a powerful hair dryer to create an all-in-one device that frees up one of your hands while styling. Nylon pin and tufted bristles help to detangle and smooth hair, while the brush’s oval shape creates more volume. With three heat settings, protective ceramic coating, airflow vents and a genuine ion generator, you can achieve a perfect bouncy blowout in half the time it takes with a traditional dryer, according to the brand. Read more about why we love the One-Step in our full review here.

Powerbeats Pro PHOTO: Beats by Dr. Dre

If your fitness routine includes burning through your Spotify workout playlists while you burn calories, you need some reliable earbuds to keep the workout going. Powerbeats Pro, our favorite true wireless earbuds for working out, won’t fall out of your ears during intense weightlifting sessions or brisk morning jobs, and right now select colors are on sale at Best Buy. Score a pair of your own for just $159.99 — that’s $90 off — and read our full review of the buds here.

TriggerPoint PHOTO: Amazon

Feeling tense? Consider working out those knots with a TriggerPoint foam roller, a few of which are on sale now at Target. Foam rollers do wonders for massaging tight muscles and can help reduce soreness after intense exercise sessions, shorten recovery time and improve flexibility. TriggerPoint rollers boast a hard, hollow core wrapped in EVA foam, making them firmer than traditional rollers — meaning you’ll get moderate pressure with minimal discomfort. Shop discounts on other TriggerPoint rollers and massagers for the whole body as well.

Nordstrom Rack PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack

No matter where you are when you work nowadays, Nordstrom Rack wants to make sure you look your best. The department store outlet is taking an extra 25% off a range of styles at the Work From Anywhere Shop. This limited-time flash event features savings on both office-appropriate styles and loungewear for men and women, so you can save no matter what your dress code is (or, feel free to wear a combination of the two). Look out for deals on top brands like Adidas, Ugg and more.

Case-Mate PHOTO: Case-Mate

Underscored readers can snag exclusive savings on all their case needs. For a limited time, Case-Mate is running a buy one, get one 50% off promo when you use code CNN50. It’s the perfect deal for those who were gifted some new electronics over the holidays, or those just looking for tech refresh in 2021.

More deals to shop

