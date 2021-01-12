Manatee harassment under investigation after the word 'Trump' was found on an animal's back

(CNN) A reward is on offer for information that helps authorities find and prosecute whoever wrote "Trump" on a manatee's back.

The manatee was discovered Sunday in Florida's Homosassa River with the President's name in capital letters on its back, according to a news release from the Center for Biological Diversity.

It's not clear what was used to mark the animal.

The center announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction of the person responsible, according to a news release.

"Manatees aren't billboards, and people shouldn't be messing with these sensitive and imperiled animals for any reason," said Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director at the Center for Biological Diversity

Read More