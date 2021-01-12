A federal judge has granted a stay of execution for the only woman on federal death row pending a competence hearing

(CNN) A federal judge granted Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, a stay of execution pending a competency hearing -- just hours before she was scheduled to die.

Judge James Hanlon of the US District Court for the Southern District of Indiana wrote in the order granting the stay, "Ms. Montgomery's motion to stay execution is GRANTED to allow the Court to conduct a hearing to determine Ms. Montgomery's competence to be executed."

A date has not yet been set for the competency hearing.

Montgomery, 52, was scheduled to die by lethal injection on Tuesday, January 12 at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Prosecutors have filed a notice to appeal the judge's ruling.

