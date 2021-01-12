A 12-year-old was killed after a grenade likely bought at an antique mall exploded

(CNN) A 12-year-old in Virginia was killed by an exploding grenade investigators believe was bought from an antique mall in North Carolina, and now authorities are warning others may have been sold and could be live.

The grenades were thought to be chemically inactive Mk 2 grenades, a style used during World War II, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ( ATF ).

The child was killed on December 23 by an exploding grenade that ATF believes was bought on June 13 from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Shallotte, North Carolina.

CNN has reached out to the antique mall but has not heard back.

When the grenade was sold, the agency said the vendor and buyer didn't believe the "grenades to be functioning or hazardous."

