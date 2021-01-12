FDA expands Sportmix dog food recall after 70 dogs reportedly died

(CNN) The Food and Drug Administration has expanded a recall and is alerting pet owners and veterinary professionals about high levels of aflatoxin in some pet foods after 70 dogs reportedly died and over 80 others were sickened.

The dog food in question has been identified as certain Sportmix products manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods. The products were voluntarily recalled by the company on December 30, 2020, but Midwestern Pet Foods expanded the recall to include additional products that contain corn and were made in their Oklahoma manufacturing plant on Tuesday, according to the FDA.

The impacted products have and expiration date on or before July 9, 2022, and have "05" in the date or lot code.

Aflatoxin is produced by the Aspergillus flavus mold, the FDA said. It can grow on grains used as ingredients in pet food, and when high levels of aflatoxin are consumed, it can cause illness or death in pets.

Pets poisoned by aflatoxin can display symptoms that include sluggishness, jaundice -- a yellowish tint in the eyes or gums caused by liver damage -- loss of appetite, vomiting or diarrhea, according to the FDA.

Read More