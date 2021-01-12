Boston Bruins to retire the jersey of Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's color barrier

(CNN) The National Hockey League's Boston Bruins will retire the jersey of Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's color barrier with Boston in 1958 as the first Black hockey player in the league.

The retiring of O'Ree's No. 22 jersey is set for February 18, prior to the Bruins' home game against the New Jersey Devils. His jersey will hang in the rafters of the team's TD Garden arena.

"Willie's contributions to the game of hockey transcend on-ice accomplishments and have opened countless doors for players who have come after him," said Bruins President Cam Neely, in Tuesday's announcement. "He is without question deserving of this honor."

O'Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. That same year, the NHL instituted the annual Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award in his honor. The award is designed to recognize an individual working to positively impact his or her community, culture or society through hockey.

"Throughout the history of the National Hockey League, there have been very few individuals that have had such a profound impact on the league and its culture than Willie O'Ree," said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs.

