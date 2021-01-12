(CNN) —

We could all use a getaway right now, but while travel is restricted to most locations globally and we’re doing everything we can to stay home to avoid the transmission of Covid-19, that might not be possible. So if your loved one has been sulking around, dreaming of their favorite destination, why not find the Valentine’s Day gifts that bring the vacation vibes to their everyday life? (And honestly, these gifts are so good, consider them perfect for some self-care gifting as well.) Keep reading to find some of our favorite products that are sure to make them feel like they’re somewhere far away, even when they’re definitely not.

Homesick Beach Cottage Candle ($34; homesick.com)

Homesick Beach Cottage Candle PHOTO: Homesick

Imagine waking up to the smell of the ocean drifting into your room. Though they can’t get to a tropical beach just yet, this candle by Homesick is the next best thing.

Sur La Table Online Date Night: Italian Steakhouse (starting at $29 per seat; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Online Date Night: Italian Steakhouse PHOTO: Sur La Table

One of our favorite things to do on vacation is take a cooking class to learn more about the traditional cuisine. Luckily, Sur La Table offers live online cooking classes where you’re taught by an expert chef how to make dishes of your dreams. We have our eyes on the Italian Steakhouse cooking class to whip up the best steaks of our lives.

Babbel Language Software (starting at $6.95 per month; babbel.com)

Babbel Language Software PHOTO: Babbel

They don’t have to wait until they’re boarding that international flight to start learning the language of their dream destination. Help them start learning (and using) that language they’ve been thinking about with Babbel’s language learning software. Its method immerses you in the language using realistic dialogue and learning through conversation.

Commander’s Palace 3-Course Shrimp & Grits Dinner for 2 ($169; goldbelly.com)

Commander's Palace 3-Course Shrimp & Grits Dinner for 2 PHOTO: Goldbelly

Give them some well-deserved R&R by ordering food from one of their favorite restaurants across the country through Goldbelly. Just place an order ahead of time to get the dish they’ve been craving shipped straight from the restaurant, like New Orleans’ Commander’s Palace three-course dinner of Creole cuisine that feels like a getaway.

Anyoo Single Cotton Outdoor Hammock ($19.99; amazon.com)

Anyoo Single Cotton Outdoor Hammock PHOTO: Amazon

They probably can’t wait to get out of town and hop into the first hammock they can find. But who says they can’t set one up at their home? For only $20, they can have this vibrant hammock that holds up to 450 pounds. Reviewers say it’s sturdy and easy to set up too. Happy lounging!

Book of the Month Club Book Subscription ($9.99 for the first month; bookofthemonth.com)

Book of the Month Book Subscription PHOTO: Book of the Month

Vacation means finally having the time to dig into the books on their must-read list. Sign them up for Book of the Month’s book subscription to get a new read shipped their way monthly.

Milk Bar The Birthday Classic ($72; milkbarstore.com)

Milk Bar The Birthday Classic PHOTO: Milk Bar

There’s always room for dessert on vacation! Celebrate making it through 2020 with a dessert they can’t get just anywhere. We can’t wait to dig into Milk Bar’s The Birthday Classic, a top-rated option featuring one of its iconic birthday cakes and a box of its birthday truffles too

NY Threads Fleece Bathrobe (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

NY Threads Fleece Bathrobe PHOTO: Amazon

One of the perks of being on vacation is living in the hotel’s plush robe. Give them that snuggly feeling right at home with this fleece bathrobe, available in white or six other color options.

Malin + Goetz Bergamot Hand + Body Wash ($24; malinandgoetz.com)

Malin + Goetz Bergamot Hand + Body Wash PHOTO: Malin + Goetz

It’s such a sweet surprise when your travel accommodations provide high-quality skin care products that you want to take home with you, isn’t it? Malin + Goetz is one of those brands that supply bath essentials to some of the most luxurious hotels, so its products are definitely worth splurging on. Try out the Bergamot Hand + Body Wash that reviewers rave about for its silky feel and subtle fragrance.

Hawkins New York Shaker Ceramic Dinnerware (starting at $40; food52.com)

Hawkins New York Shaker Ceramic Dinnerware PHOTO: Food52

Don’t underestimate the impact a fancy dinnerware set can have on your meal. Bring upscale restaurant plating right to their dining table with these ceramic dishes by Hawking New York. Available in four beautiful pastel shades, these are sure to seriously upgrade their tablescape.

Luditek Sound-Activated Disco Ball ($13.99, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Luditek Sound-Activated Disco Ball PHOTO: Amazon

They probably miss attending a party of some kind — dancing the night away to their favorite music, surrounded by people they love… Allow them the chance to let loose a little by throwing themselves a party in their living room with this disco ball that features three sound-activated modes and seven lighting modes to cater to their mood.

Skin Gym Jade Workout Set ($54; revolve.com)

Skin Gym Jade Workout Set PHOTO: Revolve

Skin Gym is an industry favorite for modern beauty tools that provide a spa facial experience at home. So if they’re yearning for that getaway facial, gift them this Jade Workout Set that’ll suffice in the meantime. It features a facial roller and gua sha tool, both made from pure jade, to de-puff and increase blood circulation instantly.

Parachute Linen Sheet Set (starting at $149; parachutehome.com)

Parachute Linen Sheet Set PHOTO: Parachute

What is it about hotel beds that are so much more comfortable than our beds at home? Often it’s the sheets. Upgrade their bed with Parachute’s Sheet Set, which we named the best overall linen sheets for their luxurious feel and à la carte purchasing options. They’re available in six sizes and nine colors, and they’re made in a family-owned factory in northern Portugal.

Tushy Spa 3.0 ($119, originally $149; hellotushy.com)

Tushy Spa PHOTO: Tushy

The gratification of walking into your bathroom on vacation and noticing that your toilet has a bidet is unmatched. But why limit them to that luxury to only when they’re away? Splurge on the Tushy Spa, a bidet attachment that features temperature and pressure controls that’ll leave them feeling fresh.

Jogal Men’s Flower Casual Button-Down Hawaiian Set ($38.99; amazon.com)

Jogal Men's Flower Casual Button-Down Hawaiian Set PHOTO: Amazon

A Hawaiian button-down screams vacation, so they definitely need to get their hands on one to act like they’re gallivanting across the beaches of Honolulu. Featuring a shirt and pair of shorts, this set is available in 13 different patterns with sizes ranging from small to 3X.

Spikeball Standard 3-Ball Kit ($59.95; amazon.com)

Spikeball Standard 3-Ball Kit PHOTO: Amazon

A fun game of Spikeball with their family might make them forget they’re just in their backyard and not on a family beach vacation. If you’re unfamiliar with the game, just think of it as similar to a two-on-two version of volleyball that’ll get them moving — and more competitive than ever.

Eucalyptus Blooms Shower Eucalyptus Bunch (starting at $14.44, originally starting at $16.99; etsy.com)

Eucalyptus Blooms Shower Eucalyptus Bunch PHOTO: Etsy

A hanging eucalyptus bunch in their shower can be quite soothing after a long day. The touch of greenery and the fresh aroma are sure to make their bathroom feel like a spa.

Lonely Planet Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos & Northern Thailand Travel Guide (starting at $19.59; lonelyplanet.com)

Lonely Planet Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos & Northern Thailand Travel Guide PHOTO: Lonely Planet

A travel guide like this one by Lonely Planet is a great way to immerse them in a destination’s culture even if they can’t physically visit just yet. Each guide offers maps, local secrets and thoughtful itineraries to help them navigate wherever it is they’re hoping to travel to eventually. Diving into one of these will definitely make them feel like they’re already on their journey and help them plan their own adventure once it’s safe to travel again.

Dr. Teal’s Lavender Body & Bath Oil ($15, originally $16.50; amazon.com)

Dr. Teal's Lavender Body & Bath Oil PHOTO: Amazon

Formulated with jojoba oil, sweet almond oil and aloe vera, this lavender-scented bath and body oil will deliver intense moisture and relaxing vibes.

‘Spirited: Cocktails From Around the World’ by Adrienne Stillman ($36.64, originally $49.95; amazon.com)

'Spirited: Cocktails From Around the World' by Adrienne Stillman PHOTO: Amazon

Sipping on local drinks during any holiday is just as important as trying the local cuisine. From rum punch to espresso martinis, this book offers 610 recipes from 60 countries that’ll give them a taste of drinks from around the world.

Uncommon Goods Sushi Making Kit ($28; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Sushi Making Kit PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Are they still upset that they had to cancel that trip to Japan last year? We completely understand. Gift them a bit of the country’s cuisine home with this sushi making kit. It includes a bamboo rolling mat, shopping guide, recipes and base ingredients for four servings of sushi. Reviewers say the directions are easy to follow and that they’d purchase the kit again and again.

Self-Care: A Day and Night Reflection Journal by Insight Editions ($16.99; urbanoutfitters.com)

Self-Care: A Day and Night Reflection Journal by Insight Editions PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

A relaxing trip always has a way of making us reflect on all of the abundance in our life. Help them carve out some time each day to practice gratitude and self-care at home with this journal by Insight Editions. The pages provide space to jot down what they do each day and assess how those activities impact their physical and mental well-being.

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager ($54.95, originally $59.95; amazon.com)

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager PHOTO: Amazon

Rejuvenate tense muscles with this compact pillow massager. With four deep-kneading shiatsu massage nodes and a heat setting, they’ll feel as relaxed as if they just left the massage therapist’s office.

Biscoff Cookies Twin Packs, 20-Pack ($14.90; amazon.com)

Biscoff Cookies Twin Packs, 20-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Some of us could argue that these Biscoff cookies are the best airplane snack, but why make them wait till they’re in flight to enjoy them? Send them a pack of cookies for a daily treat that’ll remind them of the fun excursions to come.

Original Casper Pillow (starting at $59, originally starting at $65; casper.com)

Original Casper Pillow PHOTO: Casper

We all tend to get our best sleep in hotel beds, so we’re committed to making everyone’s feel just as good. First step: new pillows. We think this Casper option is one of the best pillows for back sleepers because it’s soft and firm.

Away The Carry-On ($225; awaytravel.com)

Away The Carry-On PHOTO: Away

OK, so maybe they don’t have any legit travel plans in the near future, but that doesn’t mean they can’t prep for their next adventure. Now’s the time to get their hands on one of Away’s carry-on suitcases, our pick for the best carry-on suitcase around. Known to seriously upgrade your travel experience, it has a durable outer shell and even comes with a removable battery to charge devices on the go.

BP. 60mm Oversize Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses ($15; nordstrom.com)

BP. 60mm Oversize Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses PHOTO: Nordstrom

There’s something about buying a new pair of sunglasses that makes us excited for brighter days ahead. Check out these BP. sunglasses in four different colors to accessorize their stay-at-home style.

House No. 23 Handwoven Turkish Beach Towel ($49; food52.com)

House no. 23 Handwoven Turkish Beach Towel PHOTO: Food52

Turkish towels are sought after because they’re super absorbent, quick-drying and beautiful enough to drape over a sofa or serve as home decor. We’re obsessed with the stripes and fringe designs of these towels by House No. 23 and can’t wait to wrap ourselves in them while dreaming of a getaway.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne (starting at $72; nordstrom.com)

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne PHOTO: Nordstrom

Remind them of their last beach adventure with this Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne by Jo Malone, made with earthy, aromatic tones reminiscent of the shore.

C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing ($9.99, originally $11.69; amazon.com)

C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing PHOTO: Amazon

Smooth, glowing skin is key to looking and feeling like you’re on vacation. Gift them this exfoliating brush so they can incorporate it into their at-home spa ritual; wet or dry, this brush will help increase blood circulation and slough off dead skin. It even features nodules within the bristles that provide a gentle massage while brushing.