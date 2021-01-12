(CNN) —

The Nintendo Switch is a really great console, but if we had to pick an issue with it, it would likely be the inability to connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones to the console. You need to plug in a pair of wired earbuds to get that connection.

But fear not: The HomeSpot Bluetooth Adapter Pro fixes this in a cinch. This adapter for the Nintendo Switch is on sale for $42.99 from StackSocial. That’s a savings of $7 off its normal price of $49.99.

By plugging the HomeSpot into the USB-C port on the Nintendo Switch you can connect any pair of Bluetooth earbuds or headphones to your portable console. And, yes, it works with AirPods, Powerbeats, Galaxy Buds and Anker earbuds alike. Just ensure that you’re connecting Bluetooth earbuds to the device.

The HomeSpot will also pull power from the Switch itself and doesn’t require an extra charger. We will note that, when in use, you won’t be able to charge your Nintendo Switch. So before diving into a long session, be sure to fully charge your Switch.

Along with being able to cast your Switch audio to a pair of Bluetooth headphones or earbuds, it can also mix in audio from a smartphone to the game sounds. This can be super handy if you play with friends over Discord or within the Nintendo Online app. It’s a more seamless experience to hear what’s happening in the game while also being able to strategize with friends.

At $49.99, the HomeSpot Bluetooth Adapter Pro does a bit more than the more affordable AirFly from TwelveSouth. That adapter simply plugs into the headphone jack and allows you to connect a pair of Bluetooth buds. But if you want a way to mix in sound from other sources, the HomeSpot is the way to go.