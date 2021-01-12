(CNN) —

You know Bombas for its expertise in socks; the brand is acclaimed across the internet for its incredibly comfortable (not to mention durable and visually appealing) socks. Plus, Bombas is much beloved for its charitable mission: For every pair of socks purchased, the company donates a pair to the homeless community — socks are, after all, the most requested clothing item at homeless shelters.

Now, after adding T-shirts to its apparel offerings and donating over 40 million clothing items since the brand’s birth, Bombas is making its foray into yet another vital clothing category: underwear.

On January 12, Bombas launched its latest product line, featuring a variety of styles for men and women in both straight and plus sizes. Men can choose between brief, trunk and boxer-brief silhouettes in four different colorways made from super-soft cotton modal, a hybrid material that feels fully natural and smooth against the skin and is also breathable, moisture-wicking and durable, so you can be sure that your new drawers will never shrink, sag, fade or ride up.

Meanwhile, ladies can pick out thong, bikini and hipster styles in a total of 14 different colors (including shades of nude for a range of skin tones), and choose between the cotton modal fabric or a seamless offering that’s constructed from a modal nylon blend.

The line also boasts smart tweaks to the undies you’re used to, like the elimination of tags on all styles and soft, minimal seams, so you’ll hardly notice that you’re wearing them. Bombas sent us a few pairs to check out ahead of the launch, and while we’ve only worn them once so far, it’s clear that this underwear is of the same high caliber that the brand’s socks and tees have become renowned for too.

And as with its socks, Bombas will donate a pair of underwear to a person experiencing homelessness for each one sold, which means the brand now provides the homeless community with the top three most requested clothing items in shelters: socks, underwear and tees.

Pairs of underwear starting at $18, bundles of multiple pairs and underwear-sock bundles are all available for purchase on Bombas’ website now.