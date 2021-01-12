(CNN) —

Enjoying our daily deals roundups? Please take this one-minute survey to help us continue providing you with the best sales across the internet.

Today, you’ll find a deal on Amazon’s Echo Studio, discounted TurboTax software and savings on Under Armour activewear and face masks. All that and more below.

Under Armour PHOTO: Under Armour

Warm up for winter workouts (and lounging around the house) at Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event. For one more week, you can take 40% off nearly 2,000 outlet styles for men and women, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings and even headwear. And perhaps most exciting, the activewear brand’s highly rated (and editor-favorite) Sportsmask face mask is included in the promo at two for $40.

Echo Studio PHOTO: Amazon

In the market for a new smart speaker? Now’s the time to invest in Amazon’s Echo Studio, currently $20 off at $169.99. It’s Amazon’s top offering when it comes to crisp, vibrant audio, thanks to five built-in speakers and Dolby Atmos. Plus, it automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes playback for optimal sound — not to mention you’ll be getting all the Alexa capabilities you know and love. Read our full review for more information about the device.

Theragun Prime PHOTO: Target

Whether you’ve had to forgo your usual massage appointment, you’re feeling tense about the state of the world or you’re in need of recovery after a particularly tough workout, Theragun is here to help. Target is offering up a $50 gift card to use on a future purchase when you buy a Theragun Prime at full price on its site. The Prime comes with four attachments — a dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone — and features Bluetooth connectivity, 120 minutes of battery life and a powerful 16-millimeter amplitude and 30 pounds of stall force to knead out your most stubborn knots.

Snacks from Smartfood, Quaker and more

Stock up on all your favorite snack foods today with these one-day deals on pantry favorites at Amazon. Oat fans can pick up discounted packs of Quaker oatmeal and Chewy granola bars for under $10. You’ll also find savings on a multitude of chip varieties, including Stacy’s Pita Chips and a variety of baked Lay’s and SunChips, along with Smartfood popcorn, rice cakes bars and other healthy snacking options. Gatorade and Game Fuel beverages are also included in the promo.

TurboTax

Tax season will be here before you know it, so seize the opportunity to save on a few versions of Intuit TurboTax software at Target. TurboTax guides you through your tax preparation step by step, keeping you up to date with the latest tax laws and double checking your entries along the way. It searches for more than 350 tax deductions and credits, including mortgage interest, property taxes and energy-efficient improvements, to help you get your maximum refund. Plus, TurboTax protects your privacy using encryption technology, so your tax data is secure during e-filing. For more insight into how TurboTax stacks up, check out our full review here.

More deals to shop

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.