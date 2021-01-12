(CNN) —

The Always Pan’s latest colorway will have you seeing red. Our Place has announced that the Instagram-famous pan is now available in Heat, a bright crimson hue.

For a limited time, the Always Pan in Heat is available as part of the $175 Red Hot Bundle: You’ll get the pan, which ships now, along with a bamboo steamer and pair of bamboo cooking chopsticks, which should be ready to ship in late February.

The steamer boasts handwoven bamboo walls and a base, and it’s made from FSC-certified, ethically sourced lightweight wood. That’s all in addition to the stainless steel steamer basket and nesting beechwood spatula that normally come with the Always Pan.

Always Pan PHOTO: Our Place

If you’re looking to get your hands on an Always Pan ASAP, this limited-edition bundle is your best chance. All other Always Pan colorways — Spice, Steam, Char, Sage and Blue Salt — all ship out in either late January or late February.

The reason this pan is in such high demand? As you likely already know, the Always Pan is meant to replace eight kitchen tools; it’s basically a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest all rolled into one, making it your ultimate kitchen MVP. Click here to read more about the Always Pan in our hands-on review, and click here to purchase your Red Hot Bundle before it sells out.