A distant galaxy dies as astronomers watch

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:05 AM ET, Mon January 11, 2021

This artist&#39;s impression of the distant galaxy ID2299 shows some of its gas being ejected by a &quot;tidal tail&quot; as a result of a merger between two galaxies.
This artist's impression of the distant galaxy ID2299 shows some of its gas being ejected by a "tidal tail" as a result of a merger between two galaxies.
This diagram shows the two most important companion galaxies to the Milky Way: the Large Magellanic Cloud (left) and the Small Magellanic Cloud. It was made using data from the European Space Agency Gaia satellite.
This diagram shows the two most important companion galaxies to the Milky Way: the Large Magellanic Cloud (left) and the Small Magellanic Cloud. It was made using data from the European Space Agency Gaia satellite.
The Blue Ring Nebula is thought to be a never-before-seen phase that occurs after the merger of two stars. Debris flowing out from the merger was sliced by a disk around one of the stars, creating two cones of material glowing in ultraviolet light.
The Blue Ring Nebula is thought to be a never-before-seen phase that occurs after the merger of two stars. Debris flowing out from the merger was sliced by a disk around one of the stars, creating two cones of material glowing in ultraviolet light.
The red supergiant star Betelgeuse, in the constellation of Orion, experienced unprecedented dimming late in 2019. This image was taken in January using the European Southern Observatory&#39;s Very Large Telescope.
The red supergiant star Betelgeuse, in the constellation of Orion, experienced unprecedented dimming late in 2019. This image was taken in January using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope.
This is an infrared image of Apep, a Wolf-Rayet star binary system located 8,000 light-years from Earth.
This is an infrared image of Apep, a Wolf-Rayet star binary system located 8,000 light-years from Earth.
An artist&#39;s illustration, left, helps visualize the details of an unusual star system, GW Orionis, in the Orion constellation. The system&#39;s circumstellar disk is broken, resulting in misaligned rings around its three stars.
An artist's illustration, left, helps visualize the details of an unusual star system, GW Orionis, in the Orion constellation. The system's circumstellar disk is broken, resulting in misaligned rings around its three stars.
This is a simulation of two spiral black holes that merge and emit gravitational waves.