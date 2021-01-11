More than 150,000 customers left without power in Texas and Louisiana as major snowstorm moves across the South

(CNN) More than 150,000 customers are without power across Texas and Louisiana as a powerful snowstorm moves through the southern states early Monday morning.

Poor road conditions are possible across Texas and Louisiana during the Monday morning commute, including dark street lights and signals due to the widespread outages.

Areas of east and northeast Texas, including Lamesa which received 9 inches of snowfall, have already seen poor visibility due to fog, according to tweets from NWS Midland.

Baylor University students make snow angels after at least five inches was reported throughout Central Texas on Sunday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has encouraged people to travel only if absolutely necessary. Crews have been salting roadways and warned that closures are possible as snowfall continues.

The snow is expected to move out of Texas into southern Arkansas, through north and central Louisiana, and parts of Mississippi and Alabama through Monday, according to CNN Meteorologist Gene Norman.