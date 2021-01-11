Alabama crushes Ohio State to win 6th national title in the Nick Saban era

Alabama rolls over Ohio State for college football title
Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood hold the trophy after the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State to win the national title on Monday, January 11.
Alabama rolls over Ohio State for college football title
Alabama's Joshua McMillon celebrates after the Crimson Tide's victory.
Alabama rolls over Ohio State for college football title
Saban is carried by offensive lineman Landon Dickerson after the final whistle. This is Saban's sixth title with the Crimson Tide. It is his seventh title overall, counting a championship with LSU. No college coach has won more.
Alabama rolls over Ohio State for college football title
Fireworks explode over Hard Rock Stadium at the end of the game.
Alabama rolls over Ohio State for college football title
Ohio State's Xavier Johnson leaves the confetti-filled field after the game.
Alabama rolls over Ohio State for college football title
Alabama players celebrate the big win.
Alabama rolls over Ohio State for college football title
Ohio State players watch from the sidelines late in the second half.
Alabama rolls over Ohio State for college football title
Alabama running back Najee Harris carries the ball during the fourth quarter.