Jeffrey D. Sachs is a professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. Mario Marazziti is part of the Community of Sant'Egidio, co-founder of the World Coalition Against the Death Penalty , and author of Thirteen Ways of Looking at the Death Penalty (Seven Stories Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Last Wednesday's insurrection left five dead . More than 3,000 Americans are dying on average each day from Covid-19, partly because of President Donald Trump's disregard for public health. Less known is that Trump has also unleashed a mad rush of federal executions, with three more scheduled for this week at the Terre Haute federal prison facility in Indiana.

Dustin Higgs is scheduled to be executed on Thursday for his involvement in the kidnapping and murder of three women. Higgs did not personally kill the victims, and the person who did received life without parole

Corey Johnson is also scheduled for execution on Thursday for his involvement in the murder of seven people. His lawyers argued in a brief in December that he is intellectually disabled. "When he was in his early twenties, achievement testing measured his grade-equivalent levels no higher than second grade in reading and writing. When he was last tested at age 45, Mr. Johnson was still at an elementary school level," his lawyers wrote. This is important to note because Johnson's co-defendant was spared the death penalty because of his intellectual disability.

To be clear, we are not arguing that these three people haven't done terrible things. They have, but details of their cases should be enough not to rush their deaths. While we oppose the death penalty as a matter of principle, those who favor it should never overlook powerful reasons to spare a life. The executions this week can and must be stopped. Trump bent the Department of Justice to his bloody plans while it was under former Attorney General William Barr. Now the last three executions are in the hands of acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen, and could also be postponed by the warden of the Terre Haute federal prison complex, T. J. Watson.

Each execution could also be a Covid-19 super-spreader event that puts at risk the guards, inmates, lawyers, journalists, relatives, observers, general population, and spiritual counsellors. A fact that Watson is surely aware of, since a federal court recently stayed the executions at Terre Haute until Covid-19 protections could be put in place. In mid-December it was reported that Higgs and Johnson tested positive for the virus

The attorney general or the warden need only to say the word, and the scheduled executions will be postponed until the Biden administration. To allow these executions to proceed at this moment would be a life-defining tragedy of acting Attorney General Rosen.

We call on Rosen to put a halt to these judicial murders. We call on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call on the Department of Justice to desist, and to make it clear that it is the will of Congress that we have suffered far too many deaths as a result of decisions by Trump. Justice requires that all three scheduled executions be stayed until President Biden and his attorney general can decide on these three cases and on federal death sentence policy generally.