Worried about your toddler right now? Take a deep breath

(CNN) As Ashlyn Atigre prepared to take her healthy son to the pediatrician for his 3-year-old well visit recently, a nagging concern was on her mind.

"I want to talk about the social impact of the pandemic with the doctor," said the Tampa, Florida, mother. "I'm an introvert but clearly need people. And I'm seeing his shyness increase and wondering if it's Covid, if I'm just seeing my genes or if it's because he's almost three and at a new (stage) in life."

The family has been social distancing from friends and relatives since taking their son out of day care back in March, said Atigre, 36, whose husband is a doctor and works in several local hospitals. (While they're taking all precautions at work and home, that's where they could potentially be exposed to the virus, said Atigre.)

For months, she said, they've only really interacted closely with one set of neighbors who have a child slightly younger than her son in a shared social "bubble."

"I have worried if he is learning emotions and empathy just being here with me," she said, as well as interpersonal skills like taking turns, sharing and learning to handle situations he doesn't like.

