The benefits of approaching this year like a total newbie

(CNN) Midway through his mission to learn chess, Tom Vanderbilt found himself facing off against an 8-year-old child.

Vanderbilt had a successful writing career, a college degree and decades of real-world experience. The kid, though, had superior skills. Vanderbilt lost in a few dozen moves.

Defeat, however, couldn't dampen Vanderbilt's enthusiasm for chess, one of five hobbies the best-selling author pursued as research for his new book " Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning ," released January 5 by Knopf.

Tom Vanderbilt's latest book, "Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning," released on Tuesday.

In the book, he delves into the science of learning, a project inspired by his experience as a parent.

For years, Vanderbilt had encouraged his daughter to take on all kinds of challenges. He told her that learning new things was great — even as he stuck to the relative safety of what he already knew.