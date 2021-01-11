(CNN) —

Most Canadians are either currently in lockdown or about to enter another period of restrictions and stay-at-home orders in the continued fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

With more working from home, school closings and virtual learning, our homes have become much more than just a place to lay our heads. They have become home office, schoolroom, restaurant and social space.

To make the transition a little easier this time around, we put together a list of products from Amazon.ca, ranging from games and family fun to essential first aid products, in hopes of helping with battle fatigue lockdown and making quarantine as painless as possible.

Family game time

Nintendo Switch With Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Cons ($399.96; amazon.ca)

Delight kids of all ages and adults alike with this incredibly popular mobile game system, which can be played on the road or docked and enjoyed on your living room TV. With new updates to classic games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($78.98; amazon.ca) you can relive your own childhood gaming memories. Grab a few extra Joy-Con controllers and extend the fun to even more players.

Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition Board Game ($44.52; amazon.ca)

If you really need a break from the screens, go analogue with a traditional board game that still features kids’ favourite characters from the Super Mario games.

Banana Blast ($39.46; amazon.ca)

For younger children, try this fun game where you have to carefully pull bananas from the tree before the monkey falls.

My Audio Pet Mini Bluetooth Speaker ($18.98; amazon.ca)

Hold your own family dance-off with these cute wireless speakers that come in adorable animal designs like dogs, unicorns, seals and parrots.

Alex Toys Active Yoga Activity Mat ($32.29; amazon.ca)

Get active at home with your kids and help them to relieve the anxiety of lockdown with a yoga session. These mats fit together like a puzzle, and kids can follow along with the cute animal poses.

Self-care

VSSL Mini First Aid Kit ($95.00; amazon.ca)

Complete with 41 first aid essentials, this kit is the ideal safety-first item to keep handy. Its compact size also makes it great to stash in the car and take on the road.

Elepho Baby Trio ($205.33; amazon.ca)

This starter kit from Elepho is perfect for new parents and includes the eClip, eFloat and eTherm. These three products give accurate recordings for the whole family’s temperature as well as clever gadgets to measure the bathwater and car temperatures for total safety.

Pure Enrichment PureRelief Plush Heated Throw Blanket ($91.99; amazon.ca)

Get super cozy on winter nights, especially if you’re feeling under the weather, with this micro mink and Sherpa reversible blanket, which has four different heat settings.

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch With Heart Rate ($199.95; amazon.ca)

You can still keep up with your fitness goals even while gyms and fitness centers are closed by using a smartwatch that measures health-related functions like steps taken, calories burned and sleep tracking.

Cell Phone UV Sanitizer ($59.99; amazon.ca)

You’ve been keeping your hands clean with sanitizer each time you leave the house, but it’s important to also sanitize the belongings you touch often, like your cell phone.

Mpow Kids’ Headphones, 2-Pack ($39.99; amazon.ca)

If you’re trying to work from home while your kids are in virtual school at the same time, you should consider investing in a quality pair of headphones especially made for kids. This pair comes in a two-pack in a soft and flexible material that resists the usual bumps and drops common with kids.

Fashion in lockdown

Yeokou Women’s Warm Sherpa-Lined Athletic Sweatpants (starting at $34.39; amazon.ca)

These comfortable black pants are the perfect work-from-home basics. Lined with fleece, they’re also incredibly warm and will keep you feeling toasty on walks around the neighbourhood, even in the snow.

Lands’ End Women’s Petite No-Iron Supima Cotton Long-Sleeve Shirt (starting at $35.39; amazon.ca)

During lockdown, you don’t need to be doing any extra chores. Skip ironing altogether with these stylish no-iron shirts, which come in a range of attractive patterns and designs.

Bravado Designs Everyday Bras (starting at $34; bravadodesigns.com)

This Canadian company produces the most amazingly comfortable bras that are made with stretch and knit zones that move with the body, adapting to the monthly changes in breast shape and size. Choose from the new designs, including Muse, Ballet and Sculpt, which all feature support without discomfort.

Spyder Boys’ Mini Leader Ski Jacket (starting at $153.62; amazon.ca)

Despite lockdown and cold weather, kids still need to get outside for fresh air and exercise. Make sure they’re warm and ready for any winter adventure with a stylish coat from winter sports expert Spyder.

Magic Bag ‘Spa’ Medium-Size Heatable Slippers ($24.99; amazon.ca)

Take your indoor shoe game up a level by adding the ultimate comfort of heat. These slippers have warmable inserts that provide relaxing heat for up to 30 minutes.

Mood boost

The Meditation Sidekick Journal ($24.90; amazon.ca)

Help quiet your mind in times of stress through the ancient practice of meditation. This journal includes guided meditations and gives you space to share your daily progress.

Stay the F*ck Home Colouring Book for Adults ($8.94; amazon.ca)

Colouring has been found to relieve symptoms of anxiety and stress, and with this hilariously R-rated colouring book for adults you can also work out some extra tension through cussing!

Dodow Sleep Aid Device ($79.90; amazon.ca)

Quality sleep is essential to our mental and physical health, so if the stress of lockdown has you losing zzz’s, invest in this clever device that acts as a metronome, using light to relax and prepare your body and mind for sleep.

Tech to connect

Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame ($222.76; amazon.ca)

Update this digital picture frame with new photos remotely and share the memories in real time.

Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote ($49.99; amazon.ca)

Stream the latest blockbuster movie at the same time as a loved one far from you, then discuss the plot afterward. Or use the clever Party function on Netflix to talk in a chat box during the movie. (No spoilers though, please!)

Facebook Portal Mini ($124.99; amazon.ca)

Don’t miss a thing by keeping in touch with regular video calls. This Alexa-enabled display can automatically pan and zoom to keep up with the action. Your friends don’t even need to have the same device, as it can make calls through WhatsApp or Messenger.

Echo Show 8 ($114.99; amazon.ca)

For peace of mind, purchase a smart home hub for seniors and you’ll be able to check in on loved ones with video calls, send them reminders and even help control their home devices, all without breaking lockdown rules.

Ring Video Doorbell ($129.99; amazon.ca)

Keep an eye on the security of loved ones’ homes even when you can’t be there in person with a smart home doorbell. You’ll be able to interact with callers to the door, including being able to hear, speak and see them.