(CNN) —

Enjoying our daily deals roundups? Please take this one-minute survey to help us continue providing you with the best sales across the internet.

Today, you’ll find a deal on Braun shavers and hair removal devices, two discounted Apple Watch Series 6 models and savings on face masks at Gap. All that and more below.

Casper PHOTO: Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start a new year with a new mattress. The popular mattress and bedding company is hosting a Stay-in-Bed Sale, with 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else with code STAYINBED, now through January 21. Not to mention you can still snag last-call savings of up to 30% on older-model mattresses and up to 60% off other sleep needs.

Brooklinen PHOTO: Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted bed and bath linens around — not to mention loungewear and other cozy chic home items — and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Surprise Savings Event, you’ll get 15% off your purchase. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but this rare sale ends soon, so hurry.

Braun PHOTO: Amazon

All your hair removal needs are more affordable than ever with this one-day deal at Amazon: Pick up a brand-new device from Braun for under $200. Any of the on-sale electric shavers can be used wet or dry for a close, gentle shave. Meanwhile, you can also save on epilators for both the body and face, and an IPL device that’s meant to deliver long-lasting results. But as with all Gold Box deals, these lower prices will disappear at midnight or if the item sells out.

Apple Watch Series 6 PHOTO: Apple

If you’ve had your eye on the new Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on both the 40mm GPS Product Red and Space Gray versions at Amazon. These models are down to $339.99 — that’s $60 off the list price of $399.99. This is among the first few major price drops on the recently announced Series 6, so be sure to snag yours before it sells out.

Gap PHOTO: Gap

It’s your last week to shop the Great Gap Sale, during which sale styles are an extra 50% off for a total of 75% off — plus, new items have just been added to the clearance section. You can also take an extra 10% off regular-price looks with code ADDIT. And if you’re in need of a few new reusable face masks, now’s the time to stock up: All three-pack masks are just $5, and eight-pack masks are only $12 for a limited time.

More deals to shop

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.