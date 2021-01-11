(CNN) Officials in South Korea have withdrawn recently published guidelines for pregnant women, following a backlash over their use of outdated sexist stereotypes.

on its website on January 5, including instructions to "prepare instant foods like curry, black bean paste and soup, so the husband, who's unfamiliar with cooking, will be able to conveniently use them." Seoul city government's Pregnancy and Childbirth Information Center published the guidelineson its website on January 5, including instructions to "prepare instant foods like curry, black bean paste and soup, so the husband, who's unfamiliar with cooking, will be able to conveniently use them."

The guidelines also said pregnant women "should prepare undergarments, socks, shirts, handkerchiefs and outers in the drawer for the husband and children to wear for 3 to 7 days while you're at the hospital," and advised buying a hairband "so that you don't look disheveled, as you won't able to wash your hair for a while."

While some parts of the guidelines remain online, the points that came in for criticism were recently deleted. However, screenshots of the original version continue to circulate on social media.

The advice also suggested women lose weight by performing household chores such as washing dishes and cleaning.