(CNN) Snake-haters, look away -- and, whatever you do, don't look up.

Scientists have discovered that brown tree snakes can use a lasso-like movement to climb large, smooth cylindrical objects -- a way of moving never seen before in the reptiles.

Experts from Colorado State University and the University of Cincinnati made the discovery by chance while working on a project aimed at protecting the nests of Micronesian starlings on Guam -- one of only two native species remaining on the island.

People accidentally introduced brown tree snakes to the Western Pacific territory in the 1940s-50s, and the invasive species has since decimated forest bird populations on the island, as well as being responsible for power outages.

Using a three-foot metal baffle -- often used to keep birds safe from racoons and other snakes -- researchers attempted to keep the tree snakes from climbing up to bird boxes.

