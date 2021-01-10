Spain paralyzed by snowstorm, sends out vaccine, food convoys

(CNN) The Spanish government will send convoys carrying the Covid-19 vaccine and food supplies on Sunday to areas cut off by Storm Filomena which brought the heaviest snowfall in decades across central Spain and killed four people.

In the Madrid area, rescuers reached 1,500 people trapped in cars, while police broke up a large snowball fight after authorities appealed for citizens to stay at home for risk of accidents or spreading coronavirus.

Forecasters warned of dangerous conditions in the coming days, with temperatures expected to fall to up to minus 14 Fahrenheit (10 Celsius) next week and the prospect of snow turning to ice and damaged trees falling.

In Madrid, police cordoned off buildings with heavy loads of snow on the roof in case of accidents, but residents took to the streets in droves to enjoy the rare sight of their city blanketed in white.

Members of the military walk through snow in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, January 10.

The statue of King Philip III of Spain created in 1616 by Jean Boulogne and Pietro Tacca is covered with snow at Plaza Mayor amid a heavy snowfall in Madrid on January 9, 2021.

About 100 workers and shoppers have spent two nights sleeping at a shopping center in Majadahonda, a town north of Madrid, after they were trapped by the blizzard on Friday.

