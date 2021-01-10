Fort Bliss soldier faces court-martial in alleged sexual assault of fellow soldier found dead on New Year's Eve

(CNN) Officials at Fort Bliss have moved to court-martial a private first class accused of the sexual assault of a fellow soldier who was found dead on New Year's Eve.

Pfc. Asia Graham, 19, was found unresponsive in her barracks on December 31, Fort Bliss said in a press release issued January 2.

Special agents for the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command do not suspect foul play in her death, the release said.

Graham initially reported an alleged sexual assault by a fellow soldier at Fort Bliss on June 1, according to a statement released by Lt. Col. Allie Payne, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Public Affairs Officer.

Graham said the assault occurred in December 2019, according to the statement. Fort Bliss, which is located in El Paso, Texas, has not released the accused soldier's name.

