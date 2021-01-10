(CNN) Watching rioters storm the US Capitol reopened old wounds for Valarie Carey.

Carey's younger sister, Miriam Carey, was fatally shot by Capitol police and US Secret Service officers more than seven years ago after leading officers on a high-speed chase near the White House.

Carey said the restraint shown by Capitol police on Wednesday was a stark contrast to how the same police agency treated her sister, a 34-year-old dental hygienist.

"To see the disparity in the treatment of individuals ... who have no respect for our nation's Capitol, vandalizing and actually committing assaults and they get to walk away unharmed and not even arrested," Carey said. "It's hurtful."

Carey's frustrations are being echoed across the country by Black Americans fed up with the double standard that allowed white rioters to leave the Capitol largely unscathed. The response has been compared to the force police used on Black people, such as Miriam Carey, that often ends in death, serious injury or arrests.

