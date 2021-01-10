A Memphis police officer has been charged with kidnapping and killing a man while on duty

(CNN) A Memphis police officer was arrested Sunday and charged with kidnapping and killing a man while on duty, police said.

Patric Ferguson, 29, allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Robert Howard after forcing him into the back of a squad car and taking him to Frayser Boulevard and Denver Street, Memphis Police (MPD) said in an affidavit.

Howard was last seen at his home Tuesday and was reported missing by his girlfriend the next day. She was able to track his cell phone to the side of a road near Lamar Avenue and Shelby Drive, according to an affidavit obtained by CNN.

Ferguson, who was on duty at the time and knew Howard, allegedly took Howard from outside his home and forced him into the back of his patrol car, MPD said in a statement. Ferguson was "acting on his own accord," police said.

Ferguson then allegedly drove Howard about a third of a mile, where he shot him, the MPD statement says.

Read More