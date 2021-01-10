Gunman kills at least 3 in multiple shootings in Illinois, police say

(CNN) A gunman killed at least three people and wounded several others in a series of shootings in the Chicago area Saturday before being shot and killed by police, authorities said.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a news briefing the shootings started in Chicago at 1:50 p.m. (2:50 p.m. ET) Saturday when the suspect -- identified by police as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale -- entered a parking garage and shot a 30-year-old man sitting in his vehicle, who died from his injuries at the scene.

Moments later, the gunman entered the vestibule of an apartment building a few blocks away, police said. He asked to use a phone and fired shots at a building security guard. The woman was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later, according to police.

A 77-year-old woman getting her mail in the same building was also shot in the head, officials said. Police said she is currently in critical condition.

The investigation into the shootings is ongoing, say Chicago police.

A short time later, the suspect went to a nearby building and pulled a gun on a man he knew, police said. The suspect got the man's keys and fled in his vehicle.

Read More