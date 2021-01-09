Heavy, wet snow headed for the southern US

(CNN) A half-foot of snow is expected for the Southern Plains this weekend, with winter weather alerts in effect Saturday from New Mexico to Louisiana.

"A strong winter storm system will track across Texas late tonight into Sunday. Widespread precipitation will form within this storm system, transitioning from rain to snow across much of the region on Sunday," the National Weather Service office in Dallas-Fort Worth said

This will be a slow-moving system, with more time to dump snow and rain. For areas receiving snow, it will mostly be heavy and wet, making for dangerous driving conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect from Sunday evening through daybreak Monday. Widespread snow totals of two inches can be expected in the watch area with lesser amounts elsewhere across the ArkLaTex. pic.twitter.com/vSirA08oLm — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) January 9, 2021

Widespread snowfall of 3 to 6 inches is expected from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Monroe, Louisiana. Higher accumulations exist between Roswell, New Mexico, through Waco, Texas, where up to 8 inches of snow is possible. The higher elevations of New Mexico could reach close to a foot.

"Accumulations of snow will range from several inches over the eastern plains to near 10 inches atop the Sangre de Cristo Mountains," the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque says

