A high school student and her brother are helping seniors feel less lonely with notes and care packages

(CNN) When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, nursing homes across the United States scrambled to protect their vulnerable residents. They shut their doors and banned visitors, leaving seniors isolated from the outside world.

It was only March, but 16-year-old Hita Gupta suspected that life wouldn't return to normal for a long time. To support lonely seniors and remind them of how much they're loved, she began delivering care packages to nursing homes in her town of Paoli, Pennsylvania.

"When I received a call from the nursing home I've been volunteering at telling me I couldn't visit anymore because of the pandemic, I couldn't stop thinking about these seniors and the loneliness and anxiety they felt being isolated," Hita told CNN.

"I knew I needed to remind them that they aren't alone, and I did everything I could to make sure they knew that."

The teenager's efforts are a part of her non-profit organization Brighten A Day, which she launched in 2018 to "spread joy to seniors, children in the hospital, and frontline workers."

