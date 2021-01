An injured bald eagle entangled in fishing line was rescued by two children and some Florida firefighters

(CNN) Firefighters in Florida this week helped rescue a bald eagle with a fishing hook stuck in its beak and the attached line wrapped around its wing and beak.

Firefighters at Pasco County Fire Rescue Station 21 on Thursday were greeted by two children holding the injured bald eagle and seeking help, according to the station's Facebook page.

"The Eagle was tired, and its beak was wrapped in fishing line. After closer examination, Firefighters realized that the Eagle was underweight, a fishing hook was through his beak, and a fishing line was wrapped around his wing. The line was preventing the Eagle from eating and flying," the post said.

The firefighters called Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife in Odessa for assistance and a volunteer came out to help.

"It appears that the eagle was wrapped in the line for about two days, was underweight, and dehydrated," the post said.

