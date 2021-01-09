Survivors of school lockdowns say the Capitol trauma mirrors their daily reality

Washington, DC (CNN) Aalayah Eastmond was scrolling through Twitter this week when she saw a meme comparing lawmakers on lockdown at the Capitol to students during active-shooter drills in public schools.

Eastmond survived the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. She was a junior and recalls sheltering in place that day when 17 students and teachers were killed.

"It's a very weird situation as a gun violence survivor and a school shooting survivor, and wanting lawmakers to understand that feeling to get work done and laws passed," she told CNN. "But the entire situation... It's a lot.

"The goal is to decrease the amount of people that experience what I experienced," said Eastmond, who has testified before Congress twice, lobbied for legislation, and participated in last summer's racial justice movement. "I'm glad [lawmakers] understand the fear and the feeling, but the situation in which caused them to feel that, it really infuriates me."

Young adults who grew up amid shootings and lockdown drills have shared this week that lawmakers at the Capitol on Wednesday -- many of whom have resisted action on gun violence -- now have experience dealing with the trauma students face.

